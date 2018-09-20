Oscar slams taxi strike

Transport sector will not hold SA’s democracy to ransom, ANC chair warns

Striking Eastern Cape taxi bosses, who caused a fear-driven mass stayaway and economic stoppages across the province on Wednesday, were given a dressing down by provincial ANC chair Oscar Mabuyane. In a “friendly warning”, he told the taximen, and a few women, they would not be allowed to disrupt South Africa’s hard-earned democracy.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.