Tender deviation probe near completion
The Buffalo City Metro municipal public accounts committee (Mpac) is expected to finalise its probe into the flouting of processes by officials after a deviation in expenditure went through in June without proper approval.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.