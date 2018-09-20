We are on WhatsApp!

Your information will stay private and will not be given to third parties. We promise not to send you spam or lots of messages and will never add you to group chats.

If you ever want to stop receiving this service, simply send us a message with the word STOP, and we will remove you from our service as soon as possible, but definitely within 48 hours.

It may take a few hours, for us to add you to the service, particularly if we are experiencing high volumes of new members.