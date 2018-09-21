BREAKING | Bus rolls down embankment in Limpopo

Limpopo Department of Transport spokesperson Matome Moremi-Taueatsoala told TimesLIVE:

“We do have fatalities‚ but at this time we are not in a position to talk about the numbers. Around 5am this morning the driver lost control. The bus fell.”

He said the road was closed while emergency services were on the scene‚ adding that it appeared the bus was one used for long-distance travel.The Limpopo transport department has urged motorists to use an alternative route to avoid the crash‚ which happened close to the Caltex Garage near Polokwane.

https://twitter.com/TransportLimCom/status/1043009861569527812This is the second bus crash in the province on the N1 in just four days. Eleven people were killed when a bus travelling between Zambia and South Africa crashed early on Monday. Passengers sustained serious injuries.This is a developing story.