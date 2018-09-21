The eagerly awaited stimulus package — to be announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday — will include the new Mining Charter‚ far-reaching changes to tourist regulations‚ an infrastructure investment plan and the development of industrial parks and township businesses‚ among other things.

A large government infrastructure fund‚ which will leverage private-sector resources and expertise in implementing infrastructure projects is at the core of the package. It is also expected to include economic reforms in the telecommunications and transport sectors.

The president will hold a media briefing to disclose how the government proposes to reignite the economy‚ which went into a recession in the second quarter. The government hopes investor confidence will be boosted by its investment drive and the policy certainty provided by the package.

The stimulus package is also expected to include investment in the infrastructure of SA’s 26 industrial parks.

Another aspect to the package is to boost township economies through entrepreneurial incentives and localisation.

