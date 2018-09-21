Two EC men arrested for possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition

Port Alfred police have arrested two people in connection with the discovery of unlicensed firearms and live ammunition on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, police searched a vehicle the suspects were travelling in and both male suspects, aged 27 and 39, were arrested and detained on charges of possession of unlicensed firearms and unlawful possession of ammunition.

Police spokesperson Captain Mali Govender said: “Information was received that a vehicle dropped off two males on the R72 at Nuur near Peddie, within the Port Alfred Cluster.

"The vehicle was circulated to all units and stations in the Eastern Cape. SAPS members immediately responded and spotted two males and searched them.”

She said both males had gloves in their possession.

“Within close proximity of the suspects the members found a black bag containing three pistols and an R5 rifle."

Several rounds of ammunition were also seized, she said.