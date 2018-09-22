King William's Town accident claims two lives and injures 14

Two people were killed while 14 others were rushed to hospital following a multiple vehicle pile up on the busy intersection of Grey Street and Buffalo Road in the King William's Town on Saturday.

Eastern Cape department of transport spokesperson Khuselwa Rantjie said the crash happened at 5.30pm. Rantjie said the accident occurred when a driver of a mini bus taxi carrying 16 passengers, driving on Grey Street, lost control of the taxi and crashed into a bakkie in Buffalo Road.

On impact, Rantjie said the bakkie was pushed onto oncoming traffic hitting a Mecerdez Benz and forced it against a Chevrolet Cruz."At this stage we can confirm that 14 people were injured and two were declared dead at the scene but we believe there could be more than 14 injuries."We are still trying to get the correct number. Our officials are still busy.

We are also trying to get the number of passengers in other vehicles," said Rantjie. She said the injured were being treated at Grey Hospital in King William's Town. The department of transport has warned motorists to practice extra caution on the roads during the busy long weekends. Rantjie said the accident was a subject of a police investigation.