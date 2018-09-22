Peddie killer sentenced

Two Peddie brothers and their cousin, who were in May found guilty of kidnapping, robbing and murdering their sister-in-law in January 2017, were on Friday slapped with lengthy jail terms by the Bhisho high court.

Brothers Ayabulela Maliza, 23, Odwa Maliza, 19, and their Mdantsane cousin Vuyolwethu “Mashava” Mkwaniso, 26, were sentenced for brutally killing their elder brother’s 25-year-old wife Noluthabo Vellem-Maliza on January 13 2017.

They were arrested four days later and have been in custody ever since.

In passing sentence, high court judge Nomathamsanqa Beshe said Vellem-Maliza’s murder was “cruel, brutal, cold blooded and very painful”.

“She died a very cruel death as she, in her final moments, screamed in anguish…According to the testimony of accused three [Mkwaniso], she desperately kicked in a bid to save her life until the car’s windscreen broke.

“She was helpless against the power of the three men who had overcome her, strangled and choked her until she lost her last breath. It was really painful for her,” said Beshe.

The three were found guilty on three counts of kidnapping, robbery with aggravating circumstances and murder.

Beshe then sentenced Ayabulela, who drove the stolen vehicle on the day, to a combined 33 years after he was found guilty on all three counts.

He was sentenced to 10 years in jail for robbery, five years for kidnapping and 18 years for Vellem-Maliza’s murder.

Odwa was sentenced to eight years for robbery, five years for kidnapping and 15 years for murder.

Mkwaniso, despite desperate pleas from Vellem-Maliza’s husband and mother this week for a lenient sentence, was slapped with eight years for robbery, four years for kidnapping and 15 years for murder.

Beshe said their sentences for kidnapping and half of their murder sentences, would run concurrently.

This means that Ayabulela will spend an effective 28 years in jail, Odwa 23 years, while Mkwaniso will also be behind bars for the next 23 years.