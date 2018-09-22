A pedestrian was knocked over and killed by a vehicle on the N1 South after Maraisburg in Johannesburg on Friday night.

When ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene shortly before 7pm on Friday‚ they found a man lying in the fast lane of the highway.

“Upon further assessment‚ the man was found to have sustained fatal injuries. He was declared dead at the scene by paramedics‚” said ER24 spokesperson Ineke van Huyssteen.

“The exact circumstances surrounding the incident were not known to our paramedics‚ but police were on the scene for further investigations.”