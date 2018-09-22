Police seize guns, ammunition

Port Alfred police arrested two people on Thursday in connection with the discovery of unlicensed firearms and live ammunition.

Acting on a tip-off, police searched the vehicle the suspects were travelling in and both men, aged 27 and 39, were arrested and detained on charges of possession of unlicensed firearms and unlawful possession of ammunition. Police spokesperson Captain Mali Govender said: “Information was received that a vehicle dropped off two males on the R72 at Nuur near Peddie, within the Port Alfred Cluster.

"The vehicle’s [details] were circulated to all units and stations in the Eastern Cape.

“SA Police Service members immediately responded and spotted two males and searched them.” Govender said both males allegedly had gloves in their possession.

“Within close proximity of the suspects the members found a black bag containing three pistols and an R5 rifle,” she said.

Govender added that several rounds of ammunition had also been seized.