Property appeals board accused of bully tactics

The Mthatha Ratepayers and Residents Association (MRRA) has accused members of an appeals board – set up by co-operative governance & traditional affairs MEC Fikile Xasa to look into grievances pertaining to property valuations in King Sabata Dalindyebo (KSD) municipality – of bullying.

The Dispatch previously reported that about 1,852 objections to municipal property valuations had been received from property owners in KSD in 2014. This was after municipal bosses had tried to implement a new valuation roll.

MRRA spokesperson Madyibi Ngxekana said they were not happy with how the board was doing its work.

“People are being harassed to appear before the appeals board,” he said. “They must just stop it. There are still grievances which we raised [in 2014] but instead of sorting them out, they are now forcing people to appear before them.”

Ngxekana said the board was never formally introduced to them and as such they were worried as its chairperson had a legal background while other members were well versed on valuation matters.

Board chairperson, identified only as “Sonamzi”, declined to comment.