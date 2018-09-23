Lion captured and darted

Traffic have been restored in the N4 road to Mozambique after a lion seen roaming the road has been darted.

Spokeswoman for the Mpumamanga tourism and parks agency (MTPA) Kholofelo Nkambule told Sowetan that the lion that was seen loitering on the N4 between Marloth Park and Hectospruit was darted and is ready to be sent back to the Kruger National Park.

“The lion have been found and darted, it is ready to be sent back to the Park where it escaped from.” Said Nkambule.

The lion was seen by motorists in the early hours of Sunday who posted a video and pictures on Facebook.

Traffic was earlier diverted to the old Tenbush road however now life is back to normal in the busy N4 road that connects South Africa and Mozambique.