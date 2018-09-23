News

Lion captured and darted

By mandla khoza - 23 September 2018
N4 road to Mozambique after a lion seen roaming the road has been darted
N4 road to Mozambique after a lion seen roaming the road has been darted
Image: Supplied

Traffic have been restored in the N4 road to Mozambique after a lion seen roaming the road has been darted.

Spokeswoman for the Mpumamanga tourism and parks agency (MTPA) Kholofelo Nkambule told Sowetan that the lion that was seen loitering on the N4 between Marloth Park and Hectospruit was darted and is ready to be sent back to the Kruger National Park.

“The lion have been found and darted, it is ready to be sent back to the Park where it escaped from.” Said Nkambule.

The lion was seen by motorists in the early hours of Sunday who posted a video and pictures on Facebook.

Traffic was earlier diverted to the old Tenbush road however now life is back to normal in the busy N4 road that connects South Africa and Mozambique.

Lion spotted on side of N4 in Mpumalanga

The Mpumalanga Tourism and Parks Agency (MTPA) has warned the public to be on the lookout for a lion on the loose that has been spotted along the N4 ...
News
2 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

The great Eastern Cape supermarket ATM scam
Dinosaur bone bed found in Sterkspruit village
X