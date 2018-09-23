“We wanted to have babies together‚ two sons. We wanted to get two cream Chow Chows [dogs] as pets. We were supposed to live happily ever after. Baby‚ every dream I had‚ every single one‚ was with you in it babe! Now every bit of [my] hopes and dreams are crushed. Words cannot explain the torture that’s going on in my heart knowing that I don’t have you no more. It’s a feeling that nobody can ever understand because nobody in the world could love the way we loved each other.”

Padayachee said Govindsamy was his best friend‚ soul mate and the love of his life.

“You taught me how to love. You [are] the only girl I ever loved and now I don’t have you. But I know you’re in a better place now. RIP my queen.”

A 45-year-old man was arrested on Friday for the murder of Denisha‚ 22‚ her sister Rackelle‚ 16‚ and their mother ‚Jane Govender‚ 44‚ in Tasvir Mansions in Phoenix‚ Durban. Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane said earlier they found Jane and Rackelle‚ in the house. While combing the scene during their investigation‚ they found Denisha‚ 22‚ in a cupboard.