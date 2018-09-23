‘We wanted to have babies together’ - Fiancé of Phoenix triple murder victim
One of the three women who were murdered in Phoenix‚ Durban‚ on Friday was set to get married early next year and planned on going to Thailand for her honeymoon.
Denisha Govindsamy’s fiancé‚ Macaelin Padayachee‚ has poured his heart out in an emotional post on Facebook.
“We wanted to have babies together‚ two sons. We wanted to get two cream Chow Chows [dogs] as pets. We were supposed to live happily ever after. Baby‚ every dream I had‚ every single one‚ was with you in it babe! Now every bit of [my] hopes and dreams are crushed. Words cannot explain the torture that’s going on in my heart knowing that I don’t have you no more. It’s a feeling that nobody can ever understand because nobody in the world could love the way we loved each other.”
Padayachee said Govindsamy was his best friend‚ soul mate and the love of his life.
“You taught me how to love. You [are] the only girl I ever loved and now I don’t have you. But I know you’re in a better place now. RIP my queen.”
A 45-year-old man was arrested on Friday for the murder of Denisha‚ 22‚ her sister Rackelle‚ 16‚ and their mother ‚Jane Govender‚ 44‚ in Tasvir Mansions in Phoenix‚ Durban. Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane said earlier they found Jane and Rackelle‚ in the house. While combing the scene during their investigation‚ they found Denisha‚ 22‚ in a cupboard.
Meanwhile‚ others also paid tributes on social media.
“I would choose people [that] remember you (Denisha) for the fun‚ beautiful-spirited person we all knew. For the overjoyed expression you had throughout your trip to Miami and the endless stories that followed back in Durban. I am saddened deeply by this. Just senseless‚” Alexander Martin wrote on Facebook.
Bernadine Naidoo wrote: “You were the sweetest couple from the first time I saw you together. Your love that you had for her was so easily visible. Praying for strength for you and her family during this difficult time. God chooses only the very best and Denisha was definitely one of them
Baby we had so many goals that we were supposed to achieve together😔. We were supposed to get married early next year,...Posted by Macaelin Padayachee on Friday, 21 September 2018
Horrible news to wake up to. Such a sad sad situation. I would choose people remember you for the fun,...Posted by Alexander Martin on Friday, 21 September 2018
Please sign in or register to comment.