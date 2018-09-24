News

'Bullied' manager quoted verses from the Old Testament

By Dave Chambers - 24 September 2018
'Bullied' manager Lennox Garane quoted verses from the Old Testament
Image: 123RF/ iamtui7

Parliamentary manager Lennox Garane‚ who shot himself at work after being bullied by a manager‚ referred to four verses from the Old Testament book of Job in his suicide note.

The note from Garane‚ 57‚ a section manager in parliament’s international relations and protocol division‚ was handed to mourners at a memorial service.

Headed “It’s A Protest Suicide”‚ it described how his life became a misery after a former ANC MP was appointed as his manager.

The verses quoted in it were:

- “Mortals‚ born of woman‚ are of few days and full of trouble.”

- “They spring up like flowers and wither away; like fleeting shadows‚ they do not endure.”

- “Do you fix your eye on them? Will you bring them before you for judgement?”

- “Who can bring what is pure from the impure? No one!”

— Job 4: 1-4

 

- TimesLIVE

 

