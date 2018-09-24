Exhibition brings historical icons to life

Preserving their culture while promoting their heritage, a group of King William’s Town artists illustrated Xhosa history and iconic historical figures with a photographic exhibition at The Mall on Saturday. Xhosa legends from as far back as the 1800s were recreated in pictures by local models. The project, organised by Kwanda Collective, gave shoppers an opportunity to see how the likes of Xhosa novelist SE Mqhayi, military commander during the sixth and eight Xhosa wars Chief Maqoma and proph...

