Exhibition brings historical icons to life
Preserving their culture while promoting their heritage, a group of King William’s Town artists illustrated Xhosa history and iconic historical figures with a photographic exhibition at The Mall on Saturday. Xhosa legends from as far back as the 1800s were recreated in pictures by local models. The project, organised by Kwanda Collective, gave shoppers an opportunity to see how the likes of Xhosa novelist SE Mqhayi, military commander during the sixth and eight Xhosa wars Chief Maqoma and proph...
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.