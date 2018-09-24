Keiskammahoek now a place of peace as delivery task team rolls up sleeves

Most of the grievances that saw Keiskammahoek residents running amok earlier this year, vandalising properties during violent protests that also left one resident dead, are being addressed.

This was announced by cooperative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) MEC Fikile Xasa after meeting with the the South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco) and Amahlathi municipal officials behind closed doors on Friday.

His visit comes after Cogta minister Zweli Mkhize formed a task team to resolve the service delivery woes in the area.

In an interview afterwards, Xasa said government had already allocated funds to address some of the grievances.

These, he said included fixing roads in various villages, scholar transport issues, construction of a fire station, hawker stalls at the taxi rank, building Vukile Tshwete High School and fixing the Gida Hospital.

He said R10m has been set aside for the construction of a 20.4km road from Keiskammahoek to Middledrift.

A contractor has been appointed to start work on the Lemye Bridge Road at a cost of R9m.

“The project started in May and will run up to January 2019. Currently the project is at the foundation phase with 14 local community members including three females from Mkhubiso, Lenye and Ngxondereni villages employed.”

The Gida Hospital will be fenced for R5m, the MEC said.

A further R1.5m has been provided for access roads.

Xasa said they had called for tenders to build the fire station with R4m budgeted for the project.

“Unfortunately, all the service providers that have submitted tenders have quoted above the budget amount. The municipality will have to look for other options such as a revision of the budget and implementation plan,” he said, adding the R1m tender for hawker stalls at the taxi rank would have to be readvertised because no company could provide “convincing methodology to back up their competency and reputation to implement the project”.

The taxi rank is also in line for an upgrade with a kitchen, ablutions block and flat-roof shelter for taxis costed out at R750,000.

Sanco’s Keiskammahoek chair Gugulethu Siwendu welcomed the report.

“There was slow progress in services but it seems the MEC was able to intervene and work seems to be going well.

“This is such good news to us because by the time minister Dr Mkhize visits us again soon, he will see progress done by the task team he formed,” he said.