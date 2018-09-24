Mqanduli accident claims six lives
Six people were killed while 14 others have been left injured after a Toyota bakkie carrying 25 passengers overturned in Mqanduli today. Eastern Cape department of transport spokesperson Unathi Binqose said the bakkie was driven by a person without a driver's license. Binqose said the accident happened on the R411 towards Coffee Bay.
