Mqanduli accident claims six lives

Six people were killed while 14 others have been left injured after a Toyota bakkie carrying 25 passengers overturned in Mqanduli today. Eastern Cape department of transport spokesperson Unathi Binqose said the bakkie was driven by a person without a driver's license. Binqose said the accident happened on the R411 towards Coffee Bay.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.