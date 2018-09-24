As South Africa celebrated Heritage Day on Monday‚ the Economic Freedom Fighters used the occasion to reiterate its call for government to give land back to the people.

"On this day‚ we reiterate our call for the return of the land through the amendment of our constitution to allow expropriation without compensation‚" said party spokesperson‚ Mbuyiseni Ndlozi.

"The most important heritage upon which all culture is based is the land‚" he added.

Ndlozi also gave a wish list to government for Heritage Day.

"We further call on the government to remove Die Stem from our national anthem‚ including the removal of all apartheid and colonial statues and symbols. These symbols perpetuate the comfort of racists and white supremacy‚" Ndlozi added.

Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane‚ meanwhile‚ spread a message of hope.

"Wishing all our people‚ a beautiful heritage day. South Africa is a tapestry of different yesterdays‚ cultures and races. We begun a journey of learning from each other. At times our divisions become manifest‚ but I still maintain‚ we are better together building‚" Maimane tweeted.