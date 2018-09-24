SA celebrates Heritage Day
As South Africa celebrated Heritage Day on Monday‚ the Economic Freedom Fighters used the occasion to reiterate its call for government to give land back to the people.
"On this day‚ we reiterate our call for the return of the land through the amendment of our constitution to allow expropriation without compensation‚" said party spokesperson‚ Mbuyiseni Ndlozi.
"The most important heritage upon which all culture is based is the land‚" he added.
Ndlozi also gave a wish list to government for Heritage Day.
"We further call on the government to remove Die Stem from our national anthem‚ including the removal of all apartheid and colonial statues and symbols. These symbols perpetuate the comfort of racists and white supremacy‚" Ndlozi added.
Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane‚ meanwhile‚ spread a message of hope.
"Wishing all our people‚ a beautiful heritage day. South Africa is a tapestry of different yesterdays‚ cultures and races. We begun a journey of learning from each other. At times our divisions become manifest‚ but I still maintain‚ we are better together building‚" Maimane tweeted.
Wishing all our people, a beautiful heritage day. South Africa is a tapestry of different yesterdays, cultures and races. We begun a journey of learning from each other. At times our divisions become manifest, but I still maintain, we are better together building #1SA4All pic.twitter.com/Svxonfk7Ti— Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) September 24, 2018
Acting president David Mabuza was scheduled to celebrate the day in Kokstad‚ KwaZulu-Natal‚ renaming the 75 Hope Street municipal building and unveiling a statue of Griqua leader Adam Kok III.
The ceremonies were to be followed by festivities at the Review Stadium in Kokstad.
In Gauteng‚ Premier David Makhura was expected to address a large crowd who embarked on a walk to the Union Buildings where a carnival-like celebration was being held in Tshwane. The festivities were aimed at celebrating the legacy of the late former president Nelson Mandela and struggle stalwart Albertina Sisulu.
Celebrating Mama Albertina Sisulu and Tata Nelson Mandela at the Gauteng Carnival 2018. #HeritageDay #GautengCarnival18 pic.twitter.com/fnBqUs1p8m— GautengGov (@GautengProvince) September 24, 2018
Marking Heritage Day‚ South Africans took to Twitter to share images of their diverse cultures.
See some of their pictures and videos here:
Sepedi 🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦❤️❤️ #HeritageDay pic.twitter.com/QWUGf9QMtt— ⭐️💫 KhweziLomso 🌟✨ (@Bongani_XabaA) September 24, 2018
#ProudlyNdebele— Sthembiso (@Sthera_99) September 24, 2018
"A nation's culture resides in the hearts and in the soul of its people"
Be proud of your culture South African Child #HeritageDay pic.twitter.com/TqCKYr5POz
Happy #HeritageDay #LiveYourHeritage— IG: @MatlalaMabuti🇿🇦 (@matlalamabuti) September 24, 2018
From left: my sister-in-law, my self and my lovely mom pic.twitter.com/AlCJoSLu2j
Celebrating heritage day at— Sedibeng District Municipality (@SedibengDM) September 24, 2018
Union building @TheCarnivalCo @GautengProvince @GautengSAC @GautengSA#carnival2018 #HeritageDay#HeritageMonth pic.twitter.com/ZtlfiYuQyE
#HeritageDay vhaVenda Vhahashu 🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/2ULpC8Ixme— ⭐️💫 KhweziLomso 🌟✨ (@Bongani_XabaA) September 24, 2018
Please sign in or register to comment.