Teacher on trial for striking pupil

The department of education has confirmed that one of its teachers is facing trial on an assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm charge.

The Mbizana high school teacher allegedly dished out 58 lashes to a 16-year-old who failed to submit an assignment in July. The pupil’s arm is now fractured.

Department spokesperson Malibongwe Mtima on Sunday said he was unable to give further details.

The Dispatch understands the teacher was not suspended and is still at the school but the pupil has yet to return to class.

“We have to allow the law to take its course and [we] can only act after the court’s outcome. If the teacher is found guilty, he would definitely be fired,” said Mtima.

While Mtima remained tightlipped about the incident, a source said the teacher hit the pupil with a plastic pipe on the right hand.

“The teacher allegedly got angry with the pupil’s response as to why he did not do his assignment and hit the pupil on his right hand 58 times.

“The pupil is afraid of the teacher and too scared to go back to school,” said the source.

Despite it being illegal, nine cases of corporal punishment were reported this year alone in the Eastern Cape.

Last year, the South African Council of Educators reported that 260 complaints of corporal punishment in schools throughout the country were reported. And experts fear this is just the tip of the iceberg as many cases go unreported.

In the Eastern Cape, 11 cases of corporal punishment and physical abuse of pupils by teachers were reported between 2015 and 2017.

Of the cases reported between 2015 and 2017, one teacher was fired, one was fined R23,000, four were demoted, one resigned and four of the cases remain unresolved.

In August, an East London student teacher appeared in court in connection with the alleged assault of a nine-year-old grade 2 Noncedo Primary School pupil.

It is alleged the 22-year-old student smacked the pupil’s hand with a duster.

Speaking to the Dispatch, National Association of School Governing Bodies secretary Bulelani Matiti said the number of unreported incidents was much greater than those that had been reported.

Matiti pleaded with teachers to refrain from hitting children. Because teachers continue to use corporal punishment, Mtima said parents were suing the department.