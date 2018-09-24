Tsolo woman's bit to preserve culture
A woman from Tsolo is doing her bit to preserve culture and heritage by teaching young boys and girls various indigenous games like stick fighting and morabaraba. Kilili Nositho Nombada said she educates children on these games to keep them away from drugs and violence and to encourage them to celebrate their rich history and creativity.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.