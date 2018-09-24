Young eco-warrior opens own steel straw business
Alyx Currin, 10, will sell her products at the Fine and Fishy market
When 10-year-old Alyx Currin watched a YouTube video of a plastic straw being pulled out of a turtle’s nose, she realised she had to do her bit for the environment. But it was when she watched a local production, The Last Straw, that the youngster had her lightbulb moment. The environmentally conscious East London girl decided to kill two birds with one stone – save the environment and sea creatures, and make money in the process.
