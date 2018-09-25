3 HELD IN R100,000 TOURIST ATM SCAM

4 ‘EC Tourism Board’ reflector jackets, 2 cars and R3,450 seized

Thieves posing as Eastern Cape tourism officials brazenly flagged down an Australian couple on the N2 near Mthatha, diverted them to an ATM and fleeced them of R96,000 this weekend and police confirmed that a German tourist couple were also robbed there on Friday. A private investigator (PI) hired by a leading Eastern Cape retail group, Western Gruppe, which has been trying to stop ATMs being robbed at its store entrances, said the German couple was duped out of R100,000.

