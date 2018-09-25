3 HELD IN R100,000 TOURIST ATM SCAM
4 ‘EC Tourism Board’ reflector jackets, 2 cars and R3,450 seized
Thieves posing as Eastern Cape tourism officials brazenly flagged down an Australian couple on the N2 near Mthatha, diverted them to an ATM and fleeced them of R96,000 this weekend and police confirmed that a German tourist couple were also robbed there on Friday. A private investigator (PI) hired by a leading Eastern Cape retail group, Western Gruppe, which has been trying to stop ATMs being robbed at its store entrances, said the German couple was duped out of R100,000.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.