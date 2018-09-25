Giving EC’s rural model hopes a lift

Cofimvaba-born Noloyiso Ngalo, better known as “Nolali”, is on a mission to dispel the notion that modeling and the creative industry as a whole are just hobbies one must outgrow.

Ngalo, the proud owner of Versatile Dimplestyles fashion house and the creative brains behind Miss Berlin November, wants more young rural women to seize opportunities in the creative industry.

Noloyiso said through pageants such as Miss Berlin November they were encouraging young women to pursue careers in fashion and modeling in the Eastern Cape.

“Fashion and modelling are decent career choices that can provide stability, financial freedom and career growth if one gets the necessary support and encouragement,” she said.

Ngalo dreams of unearthing the next big thing – models that will represent the Eastern Cape on the international stage.

“We plan to create models in the sector with our superior qualified team, our modern infrastructure and advanced applications, to be one of the contemporary institutions that are addressed as reference in the field and enable our models to be recognised internationally,” she said.

Ngalo said she had dedicated Versatile Dimplestyles to giving young rural Eastern Cape’s budding models the platform to showcase their talents.

“We’re visionaries who want to see our province excel, develop and grow in innovation and job creation. We have committed ourselves to being the ladder for emerging entrepreneurs in the Eastern Cap