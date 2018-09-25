Government ‘studying’ petition to release jailed king Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo

The petition said the basis of the plea for presidential pardon was because “our king has followed all the due processes to put his side of the story across but all of his attempts yielded no positive outcome”.

Correctional services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said: “We are currently studying the memorandum and we will respond on due course.”

Dalindyebo was sentenced to 12 years in jail on charges of assault‚ arson‚ kidnapping and defeating the ends of justice in 2015.

“Our plea is not based on ignorance of the law‚ it is in fact premised on pursuit of justice that is not selective. Our king has already served 33 months in prison‚ the burden of all these charges was unfairly placed on the shoulders of one man‚ because he happened to be the king‚” said Prince Ngonyama.