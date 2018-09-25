Man arrested for the murder of three family members in Dutywa

A 22-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the triple murder in Nqabane Village, outside Dutywa in which a couple and their eight year-old daughter were killed at the weekend.

Police spokesperson Captain Jackson Manatha said the suspect was arrested on Sunday and charged with three murders.

The suspect is due to appear before the Dutywa Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

On Saturday morning, Dutywa Police responded to a report of murder in the village.

On arrival, they found three bodies inside the house - a 49-year-old man, a 40-year-old woman and their daughter who were identified as owners of a shop in the area.

Manatha told DispatchLIVE on Sunday that police were informed by community members that a family of three were murdered on Friday night.

He said it looked like they were attacked with bush knifes.