Pastor in push in new bail bid

The 49-year-old senior pastor in custody for allegedly raping a close relative will start a new bail bid on Monday after he was denied bail at the Libode magistrate’s court on Tuesday.

Magistrate Nwabisa Jumba said the pastor, who is from Gxulu in Libode, reasons did not satisfy the court to warrant that he gets bail.

She said the applicant failed to prove on a balance of probability that the interest of justice permits his release on bail.

"He is familiar and related to the witness and there is evidence before this court that he threatened to kill her (witness) if she divulged the incident," said Njumba???.

Supporters from the pastor's church who came in their numbers and packed the court said they were disappointed that their pastor did not get bail as his seven church branches across the province need him.

He will be back in court on Monday to apply for bail on the basis of new facts, his lawyer Hloniphile Mkhongozeli said.