Spoor appears briefly in court

Richard Spoor, the lawyer of Xolobeni anti-mining group, appeared briefly at the Mbizana magistrate’s court on Monday,NPA regional spokesperson, Luxolo Tyali, said that Spoor is facing three charges of inciting public violence, disobeying a police officer and common assault.

The incident is following the chaos that erupted at Mgungundlovu at Xolobeni near Mbizana on Sunday afternoon.

Tyali said that no evidence was led and the case was postponed to October 25 for further investigations.

On Sunday, police used batons and stun grenades to disperse about 500 community members after the members of the anti-mining group – the Amadiba Crisis Committee -- booed and interrupted Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe's meeting who came to listen to the grievances of the community following violence in the community .

He was arrested by SAPS provincial deputy commissioner Major-General Andre Swart, after he moved towards the podium with Mantashe and others gesturing and was escorted out of the marquee by Swart.