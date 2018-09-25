Students living in danger zone
Landlord defends state of dilapidated B&B being used by WSU women
The landlord operating what may be one of the worst bed and breakfasts (B&B) in the province has defended the horrid living conditions endured by scores of women students living in his 14-room lodge. Heading a list of ills cited by students, and seen by the Dispatch, is the blackened wall around the electricity box which exploded in Kowie Lodge.
