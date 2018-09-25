Treat struggle veteran families the same

Eastern Cape ANC heavyweight Noxolo Kiviet has urged the ruling party to treat families of struggle veterans the same – instead of what she called selective preference.

The provincial executive committee member and legislature speaker was speaking at the funeral of former Eastern Cape MPL Dolly Mzaidume’s daughter Bulelwa in Mbizana on Sunday.

“Generally there is an outcry that the ANC must take care of families of struggle icons that died in the trenches.

“If this outcry is not addressed it has a potential to become a wound that will not heal,” Kiviet said, adding that families of anti-apartheid veterans should be equally treated.

Kiviet called on National Heritage Council chief executive officer Sonwabile Mancotywa, who was also present at the funeral, to play his part in assisting the state to honour struggle veterans.