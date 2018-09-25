Trial of triple murder accused postponed

The case against Odwa Mamba, 22, arrested in connection with the triple murder in Nqabane Village outside Dutywa in which a couple and their eight-year-old daughter were killed at the weekend was postponed to October 10 by the Dutywa magistrate’s court on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Captain Jackson Manatha said Mamba was arrested on Sunday and charged with the three murders.

Manatha said on Saturday morning, Dutywa police responded to a report of murder in the village and on their arrival they found three bodies inside the house. A 49-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman and their daughter were identified as owners of a shop in the area.

He said police were informed by community members that a family of three were murdered on Friday night and suspected they were attacked with bush knives. He remains in custody.

Butterworth cluster commander, Brigadier Ngangema Xakavu commended the Dutywa police detectives for their swift response in tracing and arresting the suspect.