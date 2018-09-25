News

Trial of triple murder accused postponed

By Bhongo Jacob - 25 September 2018
The case against Odwa Mamba, 22, arrested in connection with the triple murder in Nqabane Village was postponed to October 10 by the Dutywa magistrate’s court on Tuesday.
The case against Odwa Mamba, 22, arrested in connection with the triple murder in Nqabane Village was postponed to October 10 by the Dutywa magistrate’s court on Tuesday.
Image: File

The  case against Odwa Mamba, 22, arrested in connection with the triple murder in Nqabane Village outside Dutywa in which a couple and their eight-year-old daughter were killed at the weekend was postponed to October 10 by the Dutywa magistrate’s court on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Captain Jackson Manatha said Mamba was arrested on Sunday and charged with the three murders.

Manatha said on Saturday morning, Dutywa police responded to a report of murder in the village and on their arrival they found three bodies inside the house. A 49-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman and their daughter  were identified as owners of a shop in the area.

He said police were informed by community members that a family of three were murdered on Friday night and suspected they were attacked with bush knives. He remains in custody.

Butterworth cluster commander, Brigadier Ngangema Xakavu commended the Dutywa police detectives for their swift response in tracing and arresting the suspect.

 

The husband and father of the Phoenix triple-murder victims attended his first court appearance on September 25 2018. He waited patiently in the public gallery at the Verulam Magistrate’s Court to face his family members’ alleged murderer.

Please sign in or register to comment.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

TrendingSA 19 Sep 2018 #TSAon3 Segment 4: Interview with Zenande Mfenyana
Father of Phoenix triple murder victims goes to court to face accused
X