Fake doctor rapes teen mom - hours after she gives birth at a Mthatha hospital

A 17-year-old woman who had just given birth on Monday morning, was allegedly raped inside a maternity ward on Tuesday morning. The woman was raped at a Mthatha hospital by a man posing as a doctor around 9am.

Mthatha police spokesperson Captain Dineo Koena said the 30-year-old suspect was arrested at the hospital, three hours after the alleged rape happened.

In a statement released on Tuesday evening, Koena said: "It is alleged that the suspect who posed as a doctor visited the victim's ward and pretended to do check up on her as she gave birth yesterday morning.

It is further alleged that she ordered her to undress so as to do thorough check-up and afterwards raped her in her maternity ward."

"Police were alerted and he was arrested in the hospital at about 12h30," said Koena.

The suspect will appear before the Mthatha Magistrate Court on Wednesday September 26 facing a charge of rape. The police would not disclose the name of the hospital.