Change in EC road projects

MEC says transport forced to re-look dealings with contractors, tenders

Eastern Cape transport MEC Weziwe Tikana has told contractors in the OR Tambo district that the ANC-led government cannot continue to be measured against the previous apartheid regime. She said many people were now complaining about the work done on road projects and comparing it to the previous regime.

