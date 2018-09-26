Change in EC road projects
MEC says transport forced to re-look dealings with contractors, tenders
Eastern Cape transport MEC Weziwe Tikana has told contractors in the OR Tambo district that the ANC-led government cannot continue to be measured against the previous apartheid regime. She said many people were now complaining about the work done on road projects and comparing it to the previous regime.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.