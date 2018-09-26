EL rapist a ‘wolf in sheep's clothing’

Ex-teacher showed his victims no mercy, argues prosecutor

Rapist Neil le Roux, a former teacher at a top East London school, has been described by the state as a “wolf in sheep’s skin” who preyed on his victims using alcohol to entice them. The 67-year-old Le Roux was in May found guilty of raping a student teacher, and the sexual grooming and sexual assault of a schoolgirl and the sexual assault of another student teacher.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.