In 2015‚ the department introduced stringent laws on travelling with children‚ arguing that this was to combat child trafficking. The rule stated that all children needed an unabridged birth certificate along with their passport before they were allowed to pass customs. Written consent was also needed from the child’s parents if they weren’t traveling together.

Tlhabi said Gigaba's u-turn on the laws had made her believe the allegations that this matter had nothing to do with child trafficking.

Contacted by TimesLIVE‚ Gigaba's spokesperson Thabo Mokgola said: "The minister views these tweets as irresponsible and unfortunate."

But on SABC’s Morning Live on Wednesday‚ Gigaba denied Thlabi’s claims. About six minutes into the interview‚ Gigaba was pressed about the allegations that the law was personal.

“No no‚ my child was not trafficked. It’s absolute hogwash‚” he said.

“I know the person who tweeted about that; she was talking about something that was absolute bollocks. My child was not a victim of trafficking.

“I knew what was happening and why it was happening‚ and the issue really related to my daughter missing school days. It had nothing to do with trafficking. And I would never bring a personal issue into my professional work. As I say‚ it’s absolute bollocks‚ to bring my personal experience into this‚” he said.

Gigaba said “I wouldn’t walk into office sharing personal baggage that I was going to dump onto the department”.

“These regulations had been worked on by the department while I was minister of public enterprises‚ and as I walked in [to home affairs] they were here sitting on my desk. We finalised them and I had to announce and introduce them.

“I think ignorance is bliss because it allows you to tweet anything that you wish‚ and you have absolutely no responsibility when you do so… I think Redi Thlabi was absolutely ignorant and very irresponsible in her tweet in bringing my child into this issue‚” he said.