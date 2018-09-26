JMPD officer accidentally shoots herself after chasing suspect

A Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) officer is in a stable condition after she accidentally shot herself following a high speed chase after a criminal.

"The officer is in a stable condition in hospital. Just before 1am [on Wednesday morning]‚ officers were chasing a silver VW Polo from Sophiatown to Parktown‚” said JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar.

The suspect was stopped at a roadblock‚ but he drove off and a chase by JMPD officers ensued.

Minnaar said the officers arrested the Polo driver for being in possession of an illegal firearm.

“After the arrest‚ the female officer put her firearm in the holster. A shot went off and she accidentally shot herself in the thigh.”