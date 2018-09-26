The Pretoria eatery where a girl was allegedly raped in a restroom has confirmed the incident and made contact with the family‚ the restaurant said on Wednesday.

“Dros Head office hereby confirms that an incident (involving a minor child) took place at one of its franchise outlets‚ namely Dros Water Meyer‚ situated in Silverton‚ Pretoria‚” the eatery said in a statement.

The incident was brought to light after a customer wrote on Facebook that the girl was raped after a man had been watching her in the children’s play area. He then followed her into the bathrooms‚ Rekord East reported.

“We have been in contact with the parents of the child to convey our sympathy and offered our assistance in any form that would (or could) reasonably be required in a matter of this nature‚” the statement said.

The restaurant declined to give details of the incident and asked that queries be directed to SAPS.

“As this matter is currently under investigation by the South African Police Services (SAPS)‚ and due to the sensitive nature‚ we are not in a position to comment and/or disclose any further information‚” they added.

A suspect was arrested on the scene‚ said provincial police spokesperson Lungelo Dlamini.

NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwana said the man had appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday and was remanded in police custody.