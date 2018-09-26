Teachers fear reign of terror by pupils

Teachers from a Ncera village high school, outside East London, fear for their lives as some of the pupils allegedly get high on drugs inside the school premises and terrorise other pupils and swear at teachers who dare disrupt their reign of terror. In the past few months, the pupils have allegedly threatened to burn the principal’s car and threw a canister of teargas into a classroom and locked the door while there were other pupils inside.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.