Teachers fear reign of terror by pupils
Teachers from a Ncera village high school, outside East London, fear for their lives as some of the pupils allegedly get high on drugs inside the school premises and terrorise other pupils and swear at teachers who dare disrupt their reign of terror. In the past few months, the pupils have allegedly threatened to burn the principal’s car and threw a canister of teargas into a classroom and locked the door while there were other pupils inside.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.