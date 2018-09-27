ANC to wield axe at Buffalo City Municipality
Ngcukayitobi confirms reshuffle of Pakati-led council is just ‘a matter of when and who’
Several Buffalo City Metro senior councillors face the chop. The Pumlani Mkolo-led ANC regional executive committee of Dr WB Rubusana, which has control of the metro, has written to the party’s provincial executive committee (PEC), asking for a meeting “soon” to discuss its recommendations on who should be fired from the council’s top positions.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.