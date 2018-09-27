Life Healthcare Group launches probe after teen ‘raped’ at hospital by bogus doctor

The Life Healthcare Group has launched an internal investigation into how a man posing as a doctor gained entry at their Life St Mary’s Private Hospital in Mthatha, and allegedly raped a teenage mother hours after she gave birth. In a short statement to the Dispatch on Wednesday, Life Healthcare Eastern Cape regional manager Bruce Janssens confirmed the alleged rape at the top private hospital.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.