Paris stay for talented Mthatha sculptor

Mthatha-born fine artist Philiswa Lila is to spend three months at a top French studio after winning the Gerard Sekoto Award recently.

Lila won the award for her imaginative sculpture, Self-Titled.

The 30-year-old described her creation as part of a series of other sculptures.

The award is given annually to a talented emerging artist from South Africa through the Absa L’Atelier Art competition.

It is supported by the French Institute of South Africa, the French embassy in South Africa and the Alliance Française network of South Africa.

It is only available to a South African artist who has previously entered the L’Atelier Awards and who has demonstrated continual improvement in their art-making.

Lila said spreading a message of hope and healing through her art is what keeps her motivated to produce quality artwork.

Her work is inspired by her name, Philiswa, which means to “be healed” in isiXhosa.

She said art had long been her way of escaping the harsh realities of life, and it was through art that she was able to spread her message of healing and hope.

Self-Titled is part of a series that she calls Self-Portraits.

“The series relates to my name Philiswa, meaning be healed,” she said.