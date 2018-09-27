Ramaphosa lambasted over farm murder ‘lie’

There are no farm murders or land grabs in South Africa – according to President Cyril Ramaphosa‚ who made the statement during an interview with Bloomberg on Wednesday.

“There are no killings of farmers or white farmers in South Africa. There’s no land grab in South Africa. We are involved in a process of discussing land reform‚” he said.

Ramaphosa was talking about meeting US President Donald Trump‚ but said they never discussed Trump’s tweet on the subject.

Trump tweeted on August 23: “I have asked Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to closely study the South Africa land and farm seizures and expropriations and the large-scale killing of farmers.”