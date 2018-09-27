Syndicate of 5 men has hijacked 100 buildings in Mthatha, says business forum

The government has been told that 100 buildings in Mthatha, including hotels and warehouses, have been hijacked and are now run by one syndicate. This gang, run by five men, was extracting “rents”, selling land illegally and imposing a reign of terror, said Mthatha Civil Society Forum convener Phumelele Madikiza.

