8 years jail for sex predator Neil le Roux

Teacher, rapist and sex predator, Neil le Roux, 67, is going to jail for at least eight years and can only appeal his sentence, and not his conviction. On Thursday Le Roux, who taught at at a top East London school when he committed his crimes, was sentenced before a packed court to 18 years in jail by East London regional court magistrate Ignatius Kitching.

