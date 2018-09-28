Caretaker: like it or lump it -- ANC
Party stands by decision to deploy administrator to crisis-hit municipality despite court challenge
The ANC has told Enoch Mgijima municipal manager Chris Magwangqana to like its deployment of an administrator or lump it. ANC provincial secretary Lulama Ngcukayitobi said the decision to deploy Vuyo Mlokoti to the troubled Komani-based municipality last week had been well thought out. All affected parties were consulted extensively, including Magwangqana, he added.
