#FeesMustFall ‘degenerated into a violent group’
Wits VC lauds movement but lambasts leadership for double standards
While the #FeesMustFall (FMF) movement succeeded beyond expectations in its outcomes, ironically it had also served to undermine social justice, says Wits University vice-chancellor Professor Adam Habib. Delivering the Neil Aggett memorial lecture at Kingswood College in Grahamstown, Habib said FMF had become factionalised and lost the support of society in 2016 as it became more violent and began increasingly violating the rights of the institutional community it professed to represent.
