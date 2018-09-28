Floradale revamps cycle track to add fun family dimension

For families looking for adventure, Floradale Nursery’s newly-extended mountain bike track is just the place to find it.

The 6km single track, which has become a favourite among trail runners and cyclists over the last year, was recently extended to add a kiddie’s loop.

“About a year-and-a-half ago, my son and I cut a track through the Floradale farm. We’ve had lots of runs along the bush trail, but the mountain bike track is fairly technical and appeals to riders with a higher skill level,” said Café Du Jardin owner Michael Butcher.

“The main route goes through rivers and has steep drop-offs, making it quite challenging in places, and it requires a high level of fitness to complete too, so we’ve now built an easier route closer to the coffee shop to give families or less experienced riders a chance to enjoy the ride too.”

Winding through multi-coloured trees, the new 1km route, dug out with equipment borrowed from Dewing Construction, still offers the excitement of hills, berms, table tops and even a pump section, but also allows for parents to watch their children while they ride.

“Because it’s a big loop and we’ve cleared away a lot of alien plants and bush, parents can watch their kids for about 70% of the ride, which is a great bonus. We thought of adding more jumps but decided not to make it too tricky so kids can ride it with ease,” said Butcher.

In future, the existing 6km MTB track is to be extended to incorporate a neighbouring farm’s track, known as the Chicken Farm Trail, to give adventurers a solid 17km mountain bike route.

“People are already using both, starting on our track and then crossing the road and tucking in to complete the Chicken Farm trail. We haven’t formally connected the two yet, but that’s the plan, although many riders say they enjoy the break of riding on the road,” said Butcher.

Gerald Muller, who owns the Floradale farmland on which the track is cut, said the track was a great addition to Floradale and he hoped it would attract more families.

“Michael made it all possible and so far it’s been great and that’s what we want – to attract customers and satisfy them with what we have to offer,” said Muller, whose son, Tim, runs Floradale nursery.

When the Daily Dispatch visited the track, Butcher and his son, Matthew, were testing it out, ensuring there were no loose patches. Butcher said that the new additions were only completed on Monday and that the track was still very raw.

“It needs wheels on it to establish a riding line and for the ground to become a bit harder and more compact so hopefully more families will come to us for a ride.”

The track runs on an honesty box system at the Café Du Jardin entrance. The fee is R20 on weekends and R10 on weekdays. Kids ride for half price.

“There is a fair amount of maintenance required on the track, so we’re hoping customers make use of the honesty box system in order for us to keep it going,” said Butcher.