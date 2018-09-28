Irate residents want more clinic nurses
Department denies protesters’ claims that facility is understaffed
Frustrated Mzamomhle residents gathered outside their local clinic yesterday to protest against what they say is a shortage of nurses. About 20 people were brandishing placards demanding extra nurses be hired. Commenting on the protest, provincial health spokesperson Lwandile Sicwetsha said provincial clinics operated from 8am to 4.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.