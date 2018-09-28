Irate residents want more clinic nurses

Department denies protesters’ claims that facility is understaffed

Frustrated Mzamomhle residents gathered outside their local clinic yesterday to protest against what they say is a shortage of nurses. About 20 people were brandishing placards demanding extra nurses be hired. Commenting on the protest, provincial health spokesperson Lwandile Sicwetsha said provincial clinics operated from 8am to 4.

