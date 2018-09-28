It’s time to hit the jackpot again, so enter now

The Daily Dispatch Win-a-Car competition is back!

The newspaper, in association with Buffalo Toyota East London, King William’s Town and Mthatha, are giving away a brand new Toyota Aygo to one lucky Dispatch reader.

Dispatch general manager Ryan Megaw said: “We are excited to be running Win-a-Car again, as it gives us a wonderful opportunity to engage with our readers and give back to them. The Aygo car we are giving away this year, in partnership with Buffalo Toyota, is stylish, reliable and fuel efficient.”

Car magazine values the Aygo10 at R160,700.

Last year’s winner, Nokulunga Madosi, said: “I am enjoying the car. It is making life so much easier.

“We use it a lot when we are going to visit family members in the villages as it is low on petrol consumption”.

The only way to enter is by cutting out the original entry form which is printed in the Daily Dispatch, and sending it in. Entry boxes are at the Daily Dispatch offices, or at Buffalo Toyota dealerships.

You can submit as many original entry forms as many times as you like.

The more times you enter, the better your chance of hitting the jackpot.

The competition closes on Sunday, October 28.

Once the draw is done the winner will not be contacted until their name is printed in the Daily Dispatch on Wednesday October 31.