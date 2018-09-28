MEC brings wheelchairs for elders at hospice
We need people served here so they don’t have long queues at hospitals
Eastern Cape health MEC Helen Sauls-August brought smiles to the faces of the elderly at Mzwabantu Hospice in Komani with a donation of 10 wheelchairs and toiletries. In an event that began with songs and praises on Thursday, Sauls-August handed over the much-needed medical equipment to the hospice.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.