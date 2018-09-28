MEC brings wheelchairs for elders at hospice

We need people served here so they don’t have long queues at hospitals

Eastern Cape health MEC Helen Sauls-August brought smiles to the faces of the elderly at Mzwabantu Hospice in Komani with a donation of 10 wheelchairs and toiletries. In an event that began with songs and praises on Thursday, Sauls-August handed over the much-needed medical equipment to the hospice.

