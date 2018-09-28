News

Now the Americans have Guptas in their sights

Ranjeni Munusamy
Columnist
28 September 2018
Human rights lawyer Brian Currin testified that US law-enforcement authorities are also in pursuit of the Guptas.
As South Africa’s criminal justice system remains unable to prosecute perpetrators of grand corruption in the country‚ it has emerged that the Zondo commission is not the only investigation under way to break the back of state capture.On Thursday‚ human rights lawyer Brian Currin testified that US law-enforcement authorities are also in pursuit of the Guptas.And they have obtained a clone of the hard drive from a whistleblower who exposed the Gupta e-mails.

For the full story‚ visit https://select.timeslive.co.za/ideas/2018-09-28-now-the-americans-have-guptas-in-their-sights/

